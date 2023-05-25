Rounds of showers and thunderstorms lasting into the Memorial Day Weekend and beyond

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Periods of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through the area Thursday, Memorial Day weekend and beyond that.

Multiple disturbances will be moving through the area, and this promote lift, shear and instability in the atmosphere. This will promote clouds on the increase, chances of rain and thunderstorms and potentially some strong to severe Friday and Saturday in the Panhandle, bringing with it damaging winds and hail. Highs during the next several days will start out in the 70s the Thursday into Saturday and 80s into Sunday through Wednesday, and overnight lows in the 50s to near 60. Breezy conditions, with winds around 5 to 15 to near 20 mph, coming out of the south and east. So if any persons have any Memorial Day weekend plans, they need to plan accordingly.

Stormy conditions will be in the store for the area over the next several days (Andre Brooks)

With these rounds of rain and thunderstorms, they have the potential to bring in locally heavy rainfall. Around 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is anticipated with locally higher amounts in heavier storms, so remember turn around and don’t drown.

Modest rainfall is anticipated over the next 5 days (Andre Brooks)

