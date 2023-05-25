Rounds of showers and thunderstorms lasting into the Memorial Day Weekend and beyond

If you want to go out of town this Memorial Day weekend, here is what you need to know in your Special Memorial Day Getaway Forecast!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Periods of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through the area Thursday, Memorial Day weekend and beyond that.

Multiple disturbances will be moving through the area, and this promote lift, shear and instability in the atmosphere. This will promote clouds on the increase, chances of rain and thunderstorms and potentially some strong to severe Friday and Saturday in the Panhandle, bringing with it damaging winds and hail. Highs during the next several days will start out in the 70s the Thursday into Saturday and 80s into Sunday through Wednesday, and overnight lows in the 50s to near 60. Breezy conditions, with winds around 5 to 15 to near 20 mph, coming out of the south and east. So if any persons have any Memorial Day weekend plans, they need to plan accordingly.

With these rounds of rain and thunderstorms, they have the potential to bring in locally heavy rainfall. Around 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is anticipated with locally higher amounts in heavier storms, so remember turn around and don’t drown.

Active jet stream moving through the next week, giving us rounds of showers and thunderstorms
An active pattern consisting of rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next several days

