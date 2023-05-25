Small plane makes emergency landing on county road

By Beatriz Reyna
May. 25, 2023
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - A scary moment for a pilot over the weekend after he made an emergency landing on a rural county road in Dawson County.

Sheriff Mark Montgomery said Nebraska Game and Parks Lieutenant Mike Thome came across the plane as he was coming over the hill at 7 p.m. near the Eddyville cut off Road 771 Saturday. The pilot was uninjured and was making repairs to the Cessna small engine plane when Thome made contact with the pilot.

The pilot was enroute to Kansas from Aberdeen, South Dakota when he made the emergency landing due to engine problems. The plane was towed to Lexington Airport for more repairs.

