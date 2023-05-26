AAA to activate ‘Tow to Go’ program in Nebraska for Memorial Day weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - AAA is preparing to activate its Tow to Go program in Nebraska, Iowa, and surrounding states ahead of Memorial Day weekend to help keep impaired drivers off of the road.

The free program will be active from 6 p.m. Friday, May 26 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 on Memorial Day weekend and will offer a free ride to impaired drivers and their vehicles who do not have a safe alternative. The free confidential rides are available to AAA members and non-members.

When called for assistance, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius free of charge.

This is the 25th year that AAA has provided the Tow to Go program. Since the program began, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” Brian Ortner, AAA – The Auto Club Group, said. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home, because you do not want to be remembered on Memorial Day as the person who made the fatal mistake of driving impaired.”

TOW TO GO

Service Areas

FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

Phone Number

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES

Provided from 6 p.m. Friday, May 26th to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 30th.

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius .

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

