Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing eastern Nebraska woman

64-year-old Kristie Bussen may need medical attention
(WCAX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Fremont Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 64-year-old woman who may need medical attention.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for Kristie Bussen, who was last seen in the 200 block of North Pierce Street in Fremont on Friday at 7 a.m.

Bussen is a white female, around 5′8″ tall, 155 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black knee-length nightgown with white lettering on it referencing coffee.

Authorities believe she is driving a Blue 2013 Buick Lacrosse, with the Nebraska license plate 5D3802.

Bussen has a medical condition that can cause her to become confused and needs her medication.

People with any information are asked to call 911, or contact the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677 immediately.

