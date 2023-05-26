Flood warning in southwest Nebraska

A full size pickup could be seen underwater in Dundy County.
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Hitchcock County and southwestern Red Willow County until at least 1 p.m. Friday.

Earlier in the morning, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area with several inches of rain having already fallen or expected to come.

Around 8:15 a.m., the Dundy County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that anyone traveling toward Enders, Wauneta or Trenton should stay home. Highways 61, 25, Max-Wauneta Road, Veterans Memorial Highway and 34 are closed due to flooding.

The sheriff’s office said emergency crews are already stretched thin across the area.

Around 7:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office shared photos of a full-sized pickup under flooded water.

Authorities say do not risk it, it’s not worth it, turn around, don’t drown.

