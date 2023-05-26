Former South Platte High School employee sentenced for sexually abusing student

By Tristen Winder
Published: May. 26, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday, Judge Patrick M. Heng sentenced Joel Foster in Duel County District Court for 1st Degree of Sexual Assault of a child.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, 39-year-old Foster used his position as an employee of South Platte High School to abuse a minor student.

Foster confessed and plead guilty to having sexual encounters with an underaged female student. He was sentenced to 20-35 years in prison.

The Duel County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office assisted in the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of Foster according to a press release from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

