Kearney man charged in assault of UNK football player

Marvin Zuniga, 19, is charged with assaulting a UNK football player, according to Buffalo...
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is facing an assault charge in Buffalo County Court following an incident involving a UNK football player.

Buffalo County Court records show 19-year-old Marvin Zuniga is charged with second degree assault following an incident on Sunday, May 14.

Charging documents accuse Zuniga of using a dangerous instrument to harm a member of the football team. Kearney police say Zuniga’s arrest was related to the early morning incident on west 23rd street.

Last week, UNK confirmed that members of the team were present at that incident as well as an incident later in the night May 14 on West 25th street and another incident May 17 also on West 25th street.

For the time being, Local4 is not reporting the name of the UNK player who was the alleged victim.

As of Friday afternoon, there was no record of a UNK football player being arrested or charged in connection with the three incidents.

