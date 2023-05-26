Miracle League game raises funds for new field

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miracle Ball has unofficially started in Lincoln County. Still needing the funds to build the new adaptive field, the Miracle League took on the Legion baseball team, the FBNO Nationals, and they accepted a lot of donations to help build that field.

In North Platte, many knew about Bambino Buddy Ball and how it enabled youth 18 and under to play sports with disabilities. With the new Miracle League, this will take away the cap at 18 and enable adults to continue to play sports they love with people with disabilities.

“We do not have to cap out at 16 or 18 years of age. We can now have a slow-pitch softball league for the special-needs adults in our community. They’ll be able to use the adaptable field and play soccer, and things like that are going to be well-rounded for our community for anybody that has special needs, and that’s what I’m really excited about is that it’s just not going to stop at a certain age group into adulthood, just giving everybody the experience of playing sports that they love,” Miracle League Volunteer Katy Denny said.

The plans for the new adaptive field are in the works, and they could be finalized as early as the fall.

