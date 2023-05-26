Nebraska golfer Vavrova to compete in Belgian LET event

Husker and Slovakian golfer selected to elite tournament in Belgium
Michaela Vavrova
Michaela Vavrova(University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletics Communications)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Nebraska’s Michaela Vavrova will compete in the Belgian Ladies Open as part of the Ladies European Tour at the Naxhelet Golf Club, May 26-28.

The junior from Bojnice, Slovakia has helped the Huskers to a pair of NCAA Regional appearances in her three seasons in Lincoln. The Slovakian National Team member was selected as the 2022 Slovakian Player of the Year and earned one of 11 spots as an invitee into the field of more than 120 players in Belgium.

The first Slovakian women’s golfer in Nebraska history, Vavrova will enter her senior season with the No. 8 career stroke average (76.12) in school history. She led Slovakia at the Women’s Amateur Team Championships in Paris in August of 2022, a tournament that featured 56 of the world’s best teams.

Vavrova owns nine career top-25 finishes at Nebraska, including a 17th-place finish at the 2022 Big Ten Championships.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

