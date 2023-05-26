Two killed in Gosper County head-on collsion

GOSPER COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office said the drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening have both died.

The crash happened at around 5 p.m. on Highway 282 near mile marker 137.

The sheriff’s office said the head-on collision involved two men. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, despite first responders administering emergency aid.

The drivers were identified as 52-year-old Aureliano Macias of North Platte and 58-year-old Glen Wolf of Omaha.

The crash remains under investigation.

Elwood Fire and Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks assisted in this investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.