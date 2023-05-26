Two killed in Gosper County head-on collsion

GOSPER COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office said the drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening have both died.

The crash happened at around 5 p.m. on Highway 282 near mile marker 137.

The sheriff’s office said the head-on collision involved two men. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, despite first responders administering emergency aid.

The drivers were identified as 52-year-old Aureliano Macias of North Platte and 58-year-old Glen Wolf of Omaha.

The crash remains under investigation.

Elwood Fire and Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks assisted in this investigation.

