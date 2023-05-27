Athlete of the Week: Jacob Holzfaster

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This week’s Athlete of the Week is Paxton Senior Golfer Jacob Holzfaster, who recently competed at the Class D state golf tournament at Lake Maloney.

Holzfaster is a senior leader on the Paxton golf team that send two to state this year, joining Holzfaster was sophomore Ethan Hardin.

Holzfaster finished in a tie for 11th at the championships, which finished on Wednesday, which gave the senior a medal for the tournament, his first. Holzfaster tells News 2 that he has had a chance for medals in previous years at state, but this year he wanted to make sure that he was in contention.

”Every year, I have had an opportunity come out and put myself in a medal position,” said Holzfaster, “but I knew that this year I had to make it count, because there was no other way I was going to go out, so I knew I had to put myself in a good position in the first round, put up a good score, going low, to know that I can give myself some breathing room this second day, and come out here and do what I have always wanted to do and get a medal at state golf.”

