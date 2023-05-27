CSO All Star Game takes place in Cambridge

NSAA State Basketball Championships
NSAA State Basketball Championships(NSAA)
By Jon Allen
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The boy’s and girl’s all star games held by the CSO took place in Cambridge on Friday evening.

In the girl’s game the West team took the victory 70-68 in overtime with Chase County’s Bryn McNair taking home MVP honors.

For the boy’s game the West team also came out victorious 108-86 with Saint Pat’s Andrew Brosius being named the MVP of the game.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Hebner
North Platte man arrested after pursuit with stolen box truck
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Two killed in Gosper County head-on collsion
A full size pickup could be seen underwater in Dundy County.
Heavy rain leads to flooding across parts of southwest Nebraska
Small engine plane makes emergency landing on county road in Dawson County Saturday.
Small plane makes emergency landing on county road

Latest News

Jacob Holzfaster of Paxton tees off on hole 18 in the second round of the tournament on...
Athlete of the Week: Jacob Holzfaster
Michaela Vavrova
Nebraska golfer Vavrova to compete in Belgian LET event
Ben Arens
UNK’s Ben Arens named All-American for 2nd year in a row
Miracle League game raise funds for new field
Miracle League game raises funds for new field