CSO All Star Game takes place in Cambridge
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The boy’s and girl’s all star games held by the CSO took place in Cambridge on Friday evening.
In the girl’s game the West team took the victory 70-68 in overtime with Chase County’s Bryn McNair taking home MVP honors.
For the boy’s game the West team also came out victorious 108-86 with Saint Pat’s Andrew Brosius being named the MVP of the game.
