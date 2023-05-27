CSO All Star Game takes place in Cambridge

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The boy’s and girl’s all star games held by the CSO took place in Cambridge on Friday evening.

In the girl’s game the West team took the victory 70-68 in overtime with Chase County’s Bryn McNair taking home MVP honors.

For the boy’s game the West team also came out victorious 108-86 with Saint Pat’s Andrew Brosius being named the MVP of the game.

