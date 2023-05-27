Relay sets school record at NCAA West first round

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s 4x100m relay team broke an 18-year-old school record to headline six more NCAA Championships qualifiers on Friday at the NCAA West First Round at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif. The Huskers now have 17 bids to nationals with the women set to close out the regional meet on Saturday.

The 4x100m relay team - Brithton Senior, Kavian Kerr, Lorenzo Paissan and Garrett Kaalund - ran 39.03 to qualify for the NCAA Championships with the third-fastest time. The Huskers entered the meet seeded 21st out of 24 teams. They broke the previous school record of 39.19, set in 2005.

Darius Luff will make his way to Austin, Texas for the NCAA Championships in the 110m hurdles after finishing second overall with a time of 13.44. Luff has the No. 3 time in the NCAA this season (13.32).

Tyus Wilson and Michael Hoffer both qualified for the Big Red in the high jump. Wilson will head to his first NCAA Championships after clearing 7-0 1/4 (2.14m). Hoffer also cleared that height and will make the trip to nationals for the second time in his career.

Maxwell Otterdahl and Jonah Wilson will both compete in two throws at the NCAA Championships after the duo qualified in the discus on Friday. They already had qualified in the shot put on Wednesday. Otterdahl had a personal best of 193-7 (59.01m), the No. 8 discus mark in school history. Wilson had a season best of 189-7 (57.78m).

The Husker women will have 13 student-athletes contending for a spot at nationals when the meet resumes on Saturday at 3 p.m. (CT).

Nebraska’s NCAA Outdoor Championships Qualifiers

Brithton Senior/Kavian Kerr/Lorenzo Paissan/Garrett Kaalund, Men’s 4x100m Relay

Maddie Harris, Women’s Javelin

Michael Hoffer, Men’s High Jump

Axelina Johansson, Women’s Shot Put

Taylor Latimer, Women’s Shot Put

Darius Luff, Men’s 110m Hurdles

Rhema Otabor, Women’s Javelin

Maxwell Otterdahl, Men’s Discus

Maxwell Otterdahl, Men’s Shot Put

Arthur Petersen, Men’s Javelin

Dash Sirmon, Men’s Javelin

Till Steinforth, Men’s Decathlon

Till Steinforth, Men’s Long Jump

Velecia Williams, Women’s Long Jump

Jonah Wilson, Men’s Discus

Jonah Wilson, Men’s Shot Put

Tyus Wilson, Men’s High Jump

