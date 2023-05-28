Anderson, Walsh named to Big Ten All-Tournament Team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s Max Anderson and Will Walsh were named to the 2023 Big Ten Baseball All-Tournament Team at the conclusion of the tournament on Sunday afternoon.

Anderson hit .444 at the plate with a tournament-high eight hits in four games. The junior had one double, an RBI, two runs scored and was walked twice. Anderson was 4-for-5 in an elimination game against Michigan State to become the first player in the country to reach the 100-hit mark this season.

Walsh went 2-0 in 10.2 innings of work in the tournament. Walsh posted a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts while allowing just five hits. The Leawood, Kan., native recorded his first win after dealing 1.2 shutout innings with one hit in Nebraska’s 9-7 opening round win against Rutgers.

Walsh became the first player in program history to toss a complete-game shutout in the Big Ten Tournament in the Huskers’ 4-0 victory over Michigan State in an elimination game. Walsh struck out seven, walked none and allowed just one Spartan baserunner to reach second base in the four-hit shutout.

Maryland’s Nick Lorusso was named Most Outstanding Player after leading the Terrapins to the tournament title and a perfect 4-0 record on the week.

2023 Big Ten Baseball All-Tournament Team

1B – Brock Vradenburg, Michigan State

2B – Max Anderson, Nebraska

SS – Michael Seegers, Iowa

3B – Nick Lorusso, Maryland

OF – Kyle Huckstorf, Iowa

OF – Sam Petersen, Iowa

OF – Tito Flores, Michigan

DH – Mitch Voit, Michigan

C – Luke Shliger, Maryland

P – Ty Langenberg, Iowa

P – Jason Savacool, Maryland

P – Will Walsh, Nebraska

