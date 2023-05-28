Children’s book author and illustrator visits North Platte to teach about his craft

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Award winning children’s book author Bruce Arant visited North Platte on Saturday to showcase his children’s books as well as teach people how he writes and draws his books.

Arant said he started out loving to draw and write, but his parents insisted he go to college and study business. From there, he spent many years slowly working his way back towards his passions of writing and drawing.

Arant has since wrote multiple award winning children’s books and now teaches others how to be published and reminds us all to follow our dreams.

The Prairie Arts Center had sheep outside to welcome Arant and for kids to pet and learn about.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.