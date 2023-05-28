North Platte Nationals host Cheyenne for doubleheader

Nationals fall in opening game of doubleheader
Nationals lose first game of doubleheader against Cheyenne
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Nationals legion baseball team hosted Cheyenne for a doubleheader on Saturday at Bill Wood Field.

In game one of the doubleheader, the Nationals led 1-0 after two innings before surrendering 13 runs in the final five innings. Cheyenne won game one, 13-2.

The Nationals will be back in action at Bill Wood Field on Sunday for the third game of the series against Cheyenne.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Gosper County head-on collsion
A full size pickup could be seen underwater in Dundy County.
Heavy rain leads to flooding across parts of southwest Nebraska
The scene of a fiery crash following a pursuit that involved the Nebraska State Patrol and...
Washington woman arrested after pursuit in multiple counties
Small engine plane makes emergency landing on county road in Dawson County Saturday.
Small plane makes emergency landing on county road
Jeremiah Hebner
North Platte man arrested after pursuit with stolen box truck

Latest News

The Nebraska baseball team suffered a season-ending loss, 4-2, to top-seeded Maryland at the...
Nebraska suffers a season-ending loss, 4-2, to top-seeded Maryland
Garrett Kaalund, Kavian Kerr, Brithton Senior and Lorenzo Paissan ran the 4x100m relay in...
Relay sets school record at NCAA West first round
NSAA State Basketball Championships
CSO All Star Game takes place in Cambridge
Jacob Holzfaster of Paxton tees off on hole 18 in the second round of the tournament on...
Athlete of the Week: Jacob Holzfaster