North Platte Nationals host Cheyenne for doubleheader

Nationals fall in opening game of doubleheader
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Nationals legion baseball team hosted Cheyenne for a doubleheader on Saturday at Bill Wood Field.
In game one of the doubleheader, the Nationals led 1-0 after two innings before surrendering 13 runs in the final five innings. Cheyenne won game one, 13-2.
The Nationals will be back in action at Bill Wood Field on Sunday for the third game of the series against Cheyenne.
