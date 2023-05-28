North Platte Nationals host Cheyenne for doubleheader

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Nationals legion baseball team hosted Cheyenne for a doubleheader on Saturday at Bill Wood Field.

In game one of the doubleheader, the Nationals led 1-0 after two innings before surrendering 13 runs in the final five innings. Cheyenne won game one, 13-2.

The Nationals will be back in action at Bill Wood Field on Sunday for the third game of the series against Cheyenne.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.