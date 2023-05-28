North Platte Public Library holds Sandhills Super Hero Celebration

News 2 at 6
By Ian Mason
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first ever Sandhills Super Hero Celebration was held on Saturday by the North Platte Public Library in connection with the North Platte Community Playhouse at the playhouse.

There were many games for the kids to partake in, as well as prizes, sweets, and costume parades.

The event was started around Free Comic Book Day, an event held every spring where comic book publishers send out comics for free to libraries and stores to hand out. The library has been celebrating since 2017 and wanted to expand, so they reached out to the playhouse to coordinate a day where kids and adults can celebrate alike.

There were also showings of popular comic-based movies like The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan.

The movie showings of The Dark Knight will also be on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the playhouse.

