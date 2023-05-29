Isolated to scattered strong storms for Memorial Day; Active Pattern continues over the next several days

Today, we discussed some cool Memorial Day facts for North Platte!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a stormy and mild Memorial Day weekend, these conditions will continue into Memorial Day itself and throughout the rest of the week.

With an active jet stream still on top of us, this will continue to bring in rounds of showers and thunderstorms during the next several days. This does include Memorial Day with chances of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall being the main threats. Highs during the day will be in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s with breezy conditions of wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph and the direction of the winds coming out of the south and east.

Some storms with warm temperatures to impact the Memorial Day Holiday
Some storms with warm temperatures to impact the Memorial Day Holiday

During the next several days, we will continue to see multiple disturbances and this will promote the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding. 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible to likely with locally higher amounts. In an event of flash flooding, turn around and don’t drown.

Very wet pattern in store for the viewing area over the next several days
Very wet pattern in store for the viewing area over the next several days

