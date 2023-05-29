KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Sis!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sis is a shy but energetic German Shepard/Malinois mix currently residing at the North Platte Animal Shelter. She has been spayed, and is looking for a new home.

Sis has had an interesting past. After living on a farm for a few months, she decided to visit the neighboring farm’s chicken coup. To put it nicely, Sis decided she didn’t need a frier or ketchup for her chicken, and spent roughly two months on her own. After she found her way back, her owner surrendered her.

She has spent most of the month at the shelter, being retrained and reminded on how to be a family dog. Sis has made major progress, but will need a family who is ready for the responsibility she will bring.

She gets along well with other dogs, and we’d even recommend one to remind her of her manners. She is great around families and children, but should not be let anywhere near cats or chickens.

She will also need regular walks as well as a very secure fence so that she doesn’t go on another unwelcome vacation.

If you’d like to add her to your family, you can reach out to the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780.

