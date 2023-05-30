ACLU of Nebraska files lawsuit challenging new abortion ban and restrictions on care for trans youth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A lawsuit was filed Tuesday challenging Nebraska’s new abortion ban and new restrictions on gender-related care for transgender youth.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and ACLU of Nebraska are representing Planned Parenthood of the Heartland (PPH) and Dr. Sarah Traxler in a the lawsuit that was filed in a state trial court in Lancaster County Tuesday morning. Traxler is the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States and a physician who provides abortion.

The lawsuit claims the new law violates the “no bill shall contain more than one subject” rule in the Nebraska State Constitution.

The groups are seeking a court order to block enforcement of the bans and restrictions that were combined in Legislative Bill 574, and declaring them unconstitutional on the basis that they pertain to two distinct subjects.

Additionally, the lawsuit also asks for preliminary injunctive relief to block enforcement of the restrictions while litigation is pending.

On Friday, May 19, LB 574 passed its final vote, 33-15. Governor Jim Pillen signed the bill into law the following Monday, May 22.

The ACLU says the state constitution’s single subject requirement is a key element of Nebraska’s lawmaking process that, taken with other requirements, promotes careful legislative consideration and ensures that legislators remain accountable for their votes.

Nebraskans are already being harmed under this dangerous abortion ban that was pushed through the Legislature using unprecedented tactics,” Richardson said. “We are already having to inform patients that they will be unable to get the critical health care they need in Nebraska, and we only expect to see that number grow. We will do everything in our power to restore what should be a fundamental right to bodily autonomy. Nebraskans deserve the right to make private health care decisions that are best for them, their families, and their futures—not politicians, who now have more control over our bodies than we do. And we will not stop until Nebraskans have that right today and for generations to come.

Although both components of LB 574 took away Nebraskans’ freedoms, ultimately we are talking about two entirely unrelated subjects: gender-related care for trans youth and abortion access,” Rush Chipman said. “We believe the combination of those bans violated the clear text of our state’s constitution. And the end result of senators’ failure to adhere to the single subject requirement was a rushed process that circumvented critical legislative guardrails. The bottom line is that senators do not get to pick and choose which constitutional requirements they will follow when making laws. We look forward to making our case as litigation progresses.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will have 30 days to respond to the lawsuit after being served. The judge hearing the case may take action on the request for a preliminary injunction at any point.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.