Caleb Martin helps Heat to 103-84 Game 7 win over Celtics and spot in NBA Finals

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) bats the ball away from Boston Celtics forward Jayson...
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) bats the ball away from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JIMMY GOLEN
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Caleb Martin had 26 points and 10 rebounds in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night to help the Miami Heat beat the Celtics 103-84 and turn back Boston’s attempt at an unprecedented comeback.

The Heat recovered after blowing a 3-0 lead in the series and advanced to the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons. They will face the Western Conference champion Nuggets, with Game 1 in Denver on Thursday night.

Bam Adebayo scored 12 points with 10 rebounds for Miami, which is the first No. 8 seed to play for a championship since the 1999 New York Knicks. Top-seeded Denver has been waiting since sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22.

Game 6 hero Derrick White scored 18 for Boston, which was hoping to become the first NBA team ever to advance after falling behind 0-3 in a best-of-seven series. Jaylen Brown scored 19 with eight rebounds but went 1 for 9 from 3-point range.

Jayson Tatum, who scored a Game 7 record 51 points against Philadelphia in the conference semis, had 14 points with 11 rebounds after turning his ankle on the first play of the game and limping through 42 minutes.

The Celtics led by five points early before conceding a 14-4 run to end the first quarter and then giving up 16 of the first 22 points in the second. Boston cut the deficit to seven points late in the third, but Miami took a 76-66 lead at the break and scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to pull away.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath and Body Works reopens in North Platte
Bath and Body Works reopens in North Platte
Two killed in Gosper County head-on collsion
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
The first ever Sandhills Super Hero Celebration was held on Saturday by the North Platte Public...
North Platte Public Library holds Sandhills Super Hero Celebration
Generic police lights
4 injured in Saturday night Bellevue crash

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates with right wing Michael Amadio...
Golden Knights advance to 2nd Stanley Cup Final after G6 win over Stars
Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida; some taken to children’s hospital
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
Impeachment trial of Texas’ Ken Paxton to begin no later than August 28
Rich Chow, a convenience store owner in Columbia, South Carolina, is charged with murder in the...
Store owner charged with murder for shooting teen he suspected of stealing water