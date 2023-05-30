Five North Platte educators receive Teacher of the Year awards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School Foundation and North Platte Public School District announced five educators who have been recognized as Teachers of the Year in various categories.

Teacher of the Year Pre-Kindergarten-5th grade: Kristi Burford

Kristi Burford, a 2nd-grade teacher at Washington Elementary, has been awarded Teacher of the Year for Pre-Kindergarten-5th grade. With an impressive 27 years of service in the district and 31 years of overall teaching experience, Ms. Burford has proven to be an invaluable asset to her students, parents, grandparents, and coworkers. Known for her high expectations combined with patience, compassion, positivity, dedication, and selflessness, Ms. Burford is a natural-born teacher. She has left a lasting impact on her students, with one parent even nominating her as their 20-year-old’s favorite teacher.

Employee of the Year (classified): Alisha Pinault

Alisha Pinault, a Para educator at Buffalo Early Childhood, has been recognized as the Employee of the Year (classified). Despite facing ongoing cancer treatment, Alisha has shown tremendous dedication by always ensuring her shift is covered and following the lead of the teachers. Her commitment to the students’ development and creating an appropriate learning environment is truly commendable.

Teacher of the Year for Secondary Education (6th-12th): Tiffany Negley

Tiffany Negley, a Special Education teacher at North Platte High School, has been honored as the Teacher of the Year for Secondary Education (6th-12th). With 16 years of service in the district and 26 years of teaching experience, Mrs. Negley has gone above and beyond this year to support her students. She worked tirelessly during evenings and weekends to ensure her students’ needs were met, all while maintaining a positive attitude and never appearing stressed. Her dedication and unwavering smile have been an inspiration to both students and colleagues.

Administrator of the Year: Dr. Tami Eshleman

Dr. Tami Eshleman, currently serving as the Cody Elementary Principal, has been awarded Administrator of the Year. Throughout her time at the district, Dr. Eshleman has held various roles and consistently demonstrated her commitment to empowering teachers and staff to be their best selves. She leads by example, fosters strong relationships, and encourages professional growth and development. Her compassion for helping students and dedication to making impactful changes have made her an inspirational leader within the district.

Rookie of the Year: Mitchel Ferguson

The NPPSF introduced a new category this year, the Rookie of the Year, aimed at recognizing exceptional first-year teachers. The inaugural award goes to Mitchel Ferguson, a Kindergarten teacher at Washington Elementary. Despite being in his first year of teaching, Mr. Ferguson has already made a significant impact on his students and fellow teachers. He actively offers assistance during planning times and also serves as a Junior High Coach, all while maintaining a positive attitude.

