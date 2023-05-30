How Nebraska veterans could be harmed if debt limit is not raised

Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - While Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and President Biden have come to a deal on how to raise the debt limit, it hasn’t passed yet. If it doesn’t, repercussions could be felt across the world, but it will especially hurt veterans.

This Memorial Day, NBC Nebraska 2 decided to talk to local financial advisor Yoko Lawing about some of the hazards the military community could face in the event that the debt ceiling raise is not passed.

Benefits are one of the most expensive things that the United States government pays for. These are entitlements like Social Security, Medicare, Veterans Benefits and Medicaid. These programs cost the government hundreds of billions of dollars according to USAspending.gov.

If the government does not increase the amount of money it can go into debt, it will be unable to write checks to seniors and veterans, not to mention government workers who will also not be able to be paid. Meaning older Americans and veterans would feel the pinch first.

Lawing advised to save for potential catastrophes like this, but said that it would be hard to save if you are on a small, fixed income.

“We have a lot of military veterans and people on salaries in Nebraska,” Lawing said. “So, those people need to find a way to save money, but how can you [save money] if you are already in a low-income veteran’s household?”

Lawing advised spending less money on non-essential items, purchasing store brand items and limiting car trips to save gas.

