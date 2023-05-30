Huskers add pair of transfers

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska Head Coach Judd Cornell announced the addition of two transfers to the men’s golf program Tuesday.

Evan Myers, the native of Northbrook, Ill., joins the Huskers from the nationally-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. In 2022-23, Myers competed in three tournaments where he compiled a 73.13 stroke average in eight rounds.

“Evan comes from one of the best programs in the country,” Cornell said. “He had the opportunity to return for his fifth year but wanted to play a bigger role and get ready to play professionally. I think Nebraska will be an outstanding opportunity for him to pursue his goals in the classroom and with golf. He will fit right in with our team because he is a hard worker and is very talented.”

Hamish Murray, the native of Sydney, Australia, joins the Big Red after two successful years for Cameron University in Lawton, Okla. Murray owns the career scoring average record in school history with 72.325.

He was named the Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021-22 behind four top-five finishes and a scoring average of 72.70. He set the Cameron record for birdies in a single season with 116, along with six eagles. He finished ranked No. 19 in the region and No. 166 in the division by Golfstat.

“Hamish was one of the best players in Division II and has very high goals for himself in golf,” Cornell said. “He is a high achiever in golf and school which will make for a great teammate and contributor.”

In 2022-23, Murray finished in the Top 25 in 10 of 11 tournaments and compiled a stroke average of 71.95 in 37 rounds. He broke his own record for birdies in a single season (128) and was named to the 2022-23 LSC Second Team along with being named the Cameron University Athlete of the Year.

Along with these two players’ accomplishments on the course, they have made an impact in the classroom. Myers is a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, while Murray owns a perfect 4.0 GPA and was named the LSC Academic Player of The Year in 2023.

“We have a lot of high achievers on the team,” Cornell said. “I believe these two will be great additions.”

