Lincoln County Commissioners elect to not renew agreement with U.S. Department of Agriculture

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the past several years, the Lincoln County Commissioners have entered into an agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture to provide services to Lincoln County residents to control wildlife.

At Monday morning’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting, the board elected to not renew their agreement with the USDA.

Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Jerry Woodruff said that this decision is in no way a reflection of the work done by the USDA wildlife specialist, Barry Johnson, who serves Lincoln County and neighboring Dawson County.

“This is in no way reflecting on what Barry has been able to get accomplished, in fact it is quite the opposite,” Woodruff said. “He has gotten a lot accomplished but some weeks he needs more than 40 hours to get things accomplished, especially since we put the Black-tailed Prairie Dog Management Program in place. That has turned into a pretty big project for him.”

Woodruff said that the decision he and his colleagues made not to renew the contract with the USDA was largely due to the fee rising and outweighing the benefit the county was receiving from the service. Chairman Woodruff stated that he and his colleagues on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners are investigating other ways a similar service may be provided at a cheaper rate.

“We have another option or two that we have been considering, as far as how we can still provide some of these services for predator and wildlife control to the residents of Lincoln County with less expense and not having some of the restrictions that were brought up today that our control specialist currently has as he is strictly limited to 40 hours a week,” Woodruff said.

