North Platte Fire Department participates in annual hose training

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Fire Department held its annual hose training exercise Tuesday. Firefighters from all three stations participated. Fire crews say the training is essential to ensure hoses are working effectively.

“Typically what we’ll see is a separation of the couplings and they’ll start to separate from the end of the hose,” said Battalion Chief Jason Trimble. “That means either we need to recoup the hose, or in some cases, if the hose is just old and it’s out of service we need to replace it with a new hose.”

Close to a dozen firefighters participated in the training.

