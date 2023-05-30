One dead, three hurt in north Omaha crash involving multiple vehicles

Police: One female died at hospital, three others sustained minor injuries; speed believed to be a factor
One person is dead and three others injured after a nasty crash along NW Radial Highway in Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after one woman died and three more people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving at least three vehicles at a busy intersection in north-central Omaha.

Omaha Police told 6 News the injury crash report near 50th Street and NW Radial Highway was reported at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation showed a Kia Forte headed east had slowed to the south turn lane of NW Radial just before the intersection with 50th. The Kia then attempted a left turn, improperly crossing two lanes of traffic and a north turn lane.

A Nissan Altima headed east swerved to avoid the Kia, but ended up crashing about 150 feet east of the intersection. The Kia continued its turn before it was struck by a westbound Ford F-150 pickup.

Officials at the scene told 6 News that speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

Three ambulances and multiple police were dispatched to the scene. Four people were transported from the scene to Nebraska Medicine, at least one of them with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia is being treated for chest and back pain. The passenger of the Kia, 76-year-old Melody Stephens of Omaha, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The driver of the Ford pickup was not hurt, but a passenger was treated for arm and shoulder pain.

The driver of the Nissan complained of pain in his arm and leg. He left the hospital shortly after giving a statement to authorities, against the advisement of medical staff.

OPD tells 6 News all lanes reopened at 5:45 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Gosper County head-on collsion
Several Lincoln County residents rucked to Fort McPherson National Cemetery in observance of...
Lincoln County residents walk 12 miles to Fort McPherson National Cemetery in observance of Memorial Day
Teachers of the Year
Five North Platte educators receive Teacher of the Year awards
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again during the day Tuesday
Scattered strong afternoon to evening storms Tuesday; More rain and thunderstorms over the next several days

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 5-30-2023
Active pattern sticks around as we stay seasonably warm
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
ACLU of Nebraska files lawsuit challenging new abortion ban and restrictions on care for trans youth
The North Platte Fire Department conducts annual hose training.
North Platte Fire Department participates in annual hose training
Nebraska lawmakers introduce resolution to encourage Washington, D.C. statehood
Lincoln County Commissioners elect to not renew agreement with U.S. Department of Agriculture