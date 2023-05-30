Plainsmen home opener suspended due to weather

The North Platte Plainsmen home opener was suspended on Monday evening due to inclement weather.
By Jon Allen
May. 29, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen’s home opener against the Western Nebraska Pioneers was suspended due to inclement weather in the area on Monday evening.

The game was suspended in the fourth inning with the Pioneers leading the Plainsmen 3-1, no official make-up date for the game was announced.

The teams are scheduled to play again Tuesday in Gering before North Platte hosts their second home game on Thursday against the Hays Larks.

