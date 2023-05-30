Scattered strong afternoon to evening storms Tuesday; More rain and thunderstorms over the next several days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a stormy and warm Memorial Day. these conditions will continue into our Tuesday and over the next several days.

A positivity tilted trough, and a ridge of high pressure to our south and east continues to persist across the coverage zone. With a southeasterly flow from the high pressure system and lift and instability from the disturbances riding along the trough, this will ignite the chances of showers and thunderstorms during the day Tuesday, with some storms being on the strong to severe side, with a marginal to slight chance of severe weather. Damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall being the main impacts during the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s ahead of these storms and breezy conditions with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. The main timing of these storms will be mainly between 3 p.m. and midnight CDT. After the storms, the clouds will clear out some with lows in the 50s and near 60.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again during the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the next several days, we will continue to see a active, wet pattern around here, with scattered to widespread storms. Some could be on the strong side during the time period as well. Locally heavy rainfall will continue to be a concern during the duration with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible with locally higher amounts in heavier thunderstorms. Highs will fluctuate from the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

Soggy and mild to warm conditions over the next several days (Andre Brooks)

