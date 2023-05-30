Scattered strong afternoon to evening storms Tuesday; More rain and thunderstorms over the next several days

In our Picture of the day, Lanelle shared with us a very intense storm moving into town!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a stormy and warm Memorial Day. these conditions will continue into our Tuesday and over the next several days.

A positivity tilted trough, and a ridge of high pressure to our south and east continues to persist across the coverage zone. With a southeasterly flow from the high pressure system and lift and instability from the disturbances riding along the trough, this will ignite the chances of showers and thunderstorms during the day Tuesday, with some storms being on the strong to severe side, with a marginal to slight chance of severe weather. Damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall being the main impacts during the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s ahead of these storms and breezy conditions with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. The main timing of these storms will be mainly between 3 p.m. and midnight CDT. After the storms, the clouds will clear out some with lows in the 50s and near 60.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again during the day Tuesday
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again during the day Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

During the next several days, we will continue to see a active, wet pattern around here, with scattered to widespread storms. Some could be on the strong side during the time period as well. Locally heavy rainfall will continue to be a concern during the duration with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible with locally higher amounts in heavier thunderstorms. Highs will fluctuate from the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

Soggy and mild to warm conditions over the next several days
Soggy and mild to warm conditions over the next several days(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Gosper County head-on collsion
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
Sis is a shy but energetic German Shepard/Malinois mix currently residing at the North Platte...
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Sis!
Bath and Body Works reopens in North Platte
Bath and Body Works reopens in North Platte

Latest News

Picture of the day 5-30-2023
KNOP Hourly
Scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region this week
News 2 at Ten Wx.
News 2 at Six Wx.