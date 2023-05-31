CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck

A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's Office/TMX)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A video from a car crash in Georgia is serving as a reminder of the importance of pulling over for emergency vehicles.

Body cam footage from a deputy in Georgia shows crews working the aftermath of a car accident.

Warning: The video in this story contains strong language.

*Warning: This video contains strong language.* A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's Office/TMX)

However, another one happens immediately as a car hits the tow truck and goes airborne, about 120 feet in the air.

The deputy rushed to help the 21-year-old driver, who survived the accident.

A deputy was also injured by the flying debris.

The video is making its rounds on social media. Officials say it’s raising awareness of Georgia’s Move Over law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over a lane when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road. That includes tow trucks.

Many states in the U.S. have similar laws.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers of the Year
Five North Platte educators receive Teacher of the Year awards
Several Lincoln County residents rucked to Fort McPherson National Cemetery in observance of...
Lincoln County residents walk 12 miles to Fort McPherson National Cemetery in observance of Memorial Day
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again during the day Tuesday
Scattered strong afternoon to evening storms Tuesday; More rain and thunderstorms over the next several days
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors. Catholics from all over...
Thousands flock to see body of an exhumed nun that doesn’t appear decayed
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
ACLU of Nebraska files lawsuit challenging new abortion ban and restrictions on care for trans youth

Latest News

This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor had apparent gunshot wound, found in Arkansas body of water
Federal safety official talks about automatic braking
FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.
1 person dead in power plant explosion in Texas
Karen Troyer (in the center, front row) with representatives from the Miss Rodeo Nebraska and...
Long-time North Platte volunteer honored with inaugural Mardee Swanson Legacy Award
The virus causes symptoms similar to the flu and COVID-19.
A little-known virus is causing misery