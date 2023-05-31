Cleanup continues for residents in Southwest Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Cleanup efforts continue for residents in Southwest Nebraska after last week’s heavy flooding.

While the waters are starting to recede, Region 51 Emergency Management Director, Brandon Myers, said a large stretch of Highway 61 remains closed due to 3 to 4 feet of water standing on the highway. The Nebraska Department of Transportation is currently working to pump water off Highway 61 to clear the roads.

“They’re pretty confident the roads are not damaged under that water now, but once they get the water off they’ll have to inspect the road,” Myers said. “We’re hoping in the next couple of days that we’ll have Highway 61 back open.”

Several homes in Hitchcock County experienced extensive damage. A fund has been created to help those affected by the flood.

Monetary donations are being accepted at MNB Bank. Call MNB Bank at (308)- 276- 2166. Donations can also be dropped off at Stratton Country Market.

A flood benefit dinner will be held Wednesday, June 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pitner Park. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be served. Contact Julie Stahly at (308)-276-2204 for further information or to donate food or supplies.

