Isolated to scattered strong storms with warm temps Wednesday; Remaining wet and cooler Thursday and beyond

Warm temperatures with more showers and thunderstorm chances across the area, with some storms being on the strong side potentially
By Andre Brooks
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Stormy skies will continue to be in the headlines during the day Wednesday with some being on the strong side. Wet conditions will continue into the day Thursday and beyond that.

Our area of high pressure is still positioned to our south and east, and disturbances to our north and west will continue to bring us shower and thunderstorm chances across the area. Some of these storms could be strong to briefly severe into the Panhandle and the Western portions of Greater Nebraska. Damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall are the main threats, along with frequent lightning. Ahead of these storms, our highs will reach into the low to mid 80s with winds on the slightly breezy side, with speeds around 5 to 10 mph. The main timing of these storms will be similar to Tuesday, with that timeframe being between 4 p.m. CDT until midnight CDT. Lows will drop down into the 50s and 60s with all storms clearing out after midnight.

More intense storm potential exists during the day Wednesday
More intense storm potential exists during the day Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

During Thursday into the weekend, the jet stream will be repositioning itself slightly towards the south. This will allow for slightly cooler air across the viewing area, and this will allow our active pattern continue. More rain and thunderstorm chances will persist around here and highs will drop down into the 70s, which will become below average for this time of year. Due to the cooler air, severe weather chances will drop during this timeframe, with a shift in the impacts of this busy weather pattern mainly to locally heavy rainfall. Around .5 to 1.5 inches of rain to occur with locally higher amounts.

More shower and thunderstorm opportunities exist across the area Thursday into the weekend
More shower and thunderstorm opportunities exist across the area Thursday into the weekend(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers of the Year
Five North Platte educators receive Teacher of the Year awards
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again during the day Tuesday
Scattered strong afternoon to evening storms Tuesday; More rain and thunderstorms over the next several days
Several Lincoln County residents rucked to Fort McPherson National Cemetery in observance of...
Lincoln County residents walk 12 miles to Fort McPherson National Cemetery in observance of Memorial Day
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors. Catholics from all over...
Thousands flock to see body of an exhumed nun that doesn’t appear decayed
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
ACLU of Nebraska files lawsuit challenging new abortion ban and restrictions on care for trans youth

Latest News

Picture of the day 5-31-2023
Forecast Video 5-31-2023
KNOP Weather Outlook 5-30-2023
Active pattern sticks around as we stay seasonably warm
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again during the day Tuesday
Scattered strong afternoon to evening storms Tuesday; More rain and thunderstorms over the next several days