Mental evaluation ordered for Grand Island kidnapping suspect

Previously tied to Taylor Swift stalking incident
Taylor Swift stalker wanted in Grand Island
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge ordered a mental competency hearing for a Colorado man accused of trying to kidnap a Grand Island teenager last fall.

Julius Sandrock, 43, Broomfield, Colo., is charged in Hall County with felony attempted kidnapping and misdemeanor assault. Court records show a judge Tuesday ordered that he be evaluated to determine whether he is mentally fit to stand trial. The judge ordered the Lincoln Regional Center to evaluate Sandrock. Meanwhile he’s being held on $1 million bond. A hearing on his status is scheduled July 28.

Court records indicate that Sandrock is accused of trying to kidnap a 17-year-old boy at a Pump and Pantry convenience store on South Locust Street on Oct. 24, 2022. The victim said Sandrock tried to grab him around the neck, but he was able to get away. The victim also told police that Sandrock hit him in the face. Sandrock then drove away, but was spotted an hour later at a Shelton store where he bought rubbing alcohol and latex gloves.

Prosecutors filed charges against Sandrock in March of this year.

Hall County court records also indicate that Sandrock was cited for assault in San Francisco in November of last year.

The Associated Press reported that Sandrock was arrested in 2018 outside the Beverly Hills home of pop star Taylor Swift. At the time he was reported to be wearing a mask and rubber gloves and carried a knife, rope and ammunition. Swift later obtained a restraining order against Sandrock.

If convicted on the attempted kidnapping charge in Hall County, Sandrock could get up to 20 years in prison.

