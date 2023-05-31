Nebraska Opportunity Scholarship Act’s impact on North Platte Catholic Schools

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen signed a bill into law that makes Nebraska the 49th State in the Nation to provide tax credits for individuals who donate to a scholarship-granting organization that distributes scholarships to parochial and private schools.

North Platte Catholic School Superintendent Kevin Dodson expressed excitement about the passage of LB753. “We’re excited about the opportunity to get that going out in Western Nebraska. I think the biggest challenge we have in front of us at this point in time is to establish a Scholarship Granting Organization or SGO that would assist families that were interested in applying to a non-public institution,” Dodson said.

Dodson adds that families not familiar with non-public schools tuition can be one of the most challenging hurdles to overcome. “This takes the financial hurdle away and gives them an opportunity to look at North Platte Catholic Schools (for instance) as an option to educate their child, so for that, we feel fortunate that this has passed and is giving those families an opportunity moving forward,” Dodson concluded.

An effort is mounting to garner 60,000 signatures on a petition that would put the measure on the election ballot this fall. However, that effort will be required to wait until the conclusion of the 108th Nebraska First Legislative Session. The signatures will need to be submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office prior to August 30.

Additional information on the Opportunity Scholarship Act can be found here.

