Nebraska Softball’s Billie Andrews earns All-American honors

Billie Andrews
Billie Andrews(Hailey Harr/Nebraska Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Junior Billie Andrews was honored as an All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) on Wednesday. A native of Gretna, Neb., Andrews was named an NFCA third-team All-American.

Andrews is only the third Nebraska native and fourth shortstop to earn All-America honors in program history. This marks the Huskers’ first All-America shortstop since Ali Viola was named to the first team in 1998.

The All-America award capped a decorated junior season for Andrews. In addition to being recognized as an All-American, Andrews was a first-team All-Midwest Region honoree and a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Andrews hit a career-best .354 this spring with 13 doubles, 16 homers and 30 RBI. She led Nebraska in hits (67), home runs (16), slugging percentage (.677) and on-base percentage (.441).

She finished with 23 multi-hit games and 29 extra-base hits through 58 starts at shortstop. Andrews finished the season ranked in the top 25 in the NCAA in total bases (15th), extra-base hits (19th), and home runs (24th).

Andrews will enter her senior season ranked sixth in program history in home runs (43) and ninth in extra-base hits (70).

Andrews is the 18th Husker to be named an NFCA All-American. Nebraska’s 18 All-Americans have combined for 29 All-America awards in program history. This also marks the second-consecutive season that a Nebraska student-athlete has received All-America honors.

