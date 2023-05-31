North Platte Nationals host Hastings Tuesday

The North Platte Nationals hosted Hastings in a Legion match-up on Tuesday evening.
By Jon Allen
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals hosted Hastings on Tuesday evening in a Legion Baseball match-up.

Hastings jumped out to the early lead in this one behind a two-run second inning and a four-run third inning, but the Nationals answered back with a six-run third of their own to tie the game back up, the teams each added two runs heading into the 7th inning. In the 7th, the Nationals take the victory as Rayce Moerke singles to bring in Andrew Brosius as North Platte walks it off.

The Nationals are back at home on Wednesday as they host Grand Island for a doubleheader.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

