Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis visiting Council Bluffs

Supporters arrived to see Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis at the Grass...
Supporters arrived to see Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis at the Grass Wagon in Council Bluffs, Iowa on May 31, 2023(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is touring multiple cities in Iowa, including a stop in Council Bluffs Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday is DeSantis’ first full day of campaigning for president with appearances in Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Pella and Cedar Rapids.

Supporters in Council Bluffs started lining up at the Grass Wagon venue to see Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis. Doors opened at 11 a.m., with the event beginning at 12 p.m.

Supporters arrive early to see Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis at the...
Supporters arrive early to see Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis at the Grass Wagon in Council Bluffs, Iowa on May 31, 2023(WOWT)

DeSantis made an earlier stop Wednesday in Sioux City. Prior to that on Tuesday, he was in the Des Moine metro and visited Clive - with roughly 500 people showing up to hear from the presidential candidate.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

