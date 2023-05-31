Rain halts North Platte Plainsmen game 2nd night in a row

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen and the Western Nebraska Pioneers had their 2nd straight game affected by rain on Tuesday evening in Gering.

The game was postponed before the start leading to an announcement that it would be made up on June 17th as a part of a doubleheader.

The two teams had a game suspended on Monday as rain and lightning hit the North Platte area, that game will be resumed on July 2nd.

