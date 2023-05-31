Rain halts North Platte Plainsmen game 2nd night in a row

North Platte Plainsmen men college wooden bat baseball team
North Platte Plainsmen men college wooden bat baseball team(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Jon Allen
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen and the Western Nebraska Pioneers had their 2nd straight game affected by rain on Tuesday evening in Gering.

The game was postponed before the start leading to an announcement that it would be made up on June 17th as a part of a doubleheader.

The two teams had a game suspended on Monday as rain and lightning hit the North Platte area, that game will be resumed on July 2nd.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers of the Year
Five North Platte educators receive Teacher of the Year awards
Several Lincoln County residents rucked to Fort McPherson National Cemetery in observance of...
Lincoln County residents walk 12 miles to Fort McPherson National Cemetery in observance of Memorial Day
Two killed in Gosper County head-on collsion
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again during the day Tuesday
Scattered strong afternoon to evening storms Tuesday; More rain and thunderstorms over the next several days
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug

Latest News

The North Platte Nationals host Hastings on a Tuesday evening Legion Baseball match-up.
North Platte Nationals host Hastings Tuesday
North Platte vs Hastings
Approximately 8,000 tickets for the Aug. 30 Volleyball Day in Nebraska event will open up for...
More Volleyball Day in Nebraska tickets available June 1
Hamish Murray (left) and Evan Myers (right) are set to join the Nebraska men's golf team in...
Husker men’s golf adds pair of transfers