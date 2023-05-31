Reaching One Classroom at a Time final recap

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Twenty REACH grants were given out, and twenty different classrooms have been positively impacted thanks to Wilkinson Companies/Fat Dogs and the North Platte Public Schools Foundation.

Many teachers use their own funds to help with engagement in their classrooms and to also make learning fun.

The REACH grants provided would not have been possible without the collaboration between the Wilkinson Companies/Fat Dogs and the North Platte Public Schools Foundation.

“The biggest thing is to allow our teachers to do what they do because they truly care and have so much passion for what they do, and trust me, they don’t get paid very well, and it is a hard job raising a community of kids,” Wilkinson Companies COO Clairne Eickhoff said.

Even though this was just the first year, both Eickhoff and Terri Burchell from the North Platte Public Schools Foundation confirmed that there will be more REACH grants given out next year in hopes of continuing to help these teachers out.

