Rep. Mike Flood approves of debt ceiling compromise

Flood plans to vote in favor of the bill with the deadline fast-approaching.
By Grace McDonald
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Democratic and Republican negotiators finalized an agreement that raises the debt ceiling. Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood said the compromise could cut spending by $2.1 trillion compared to last year.

He highlighted the importance of not going into a default.

“We have to make sure that our government functions,” Flood said. “We have to make sure that we meet the obligations. The idea of not sending a social security check next week to Nebraskans because we couldn’t deal with something that we’ve known about for six months is not acceptable.”

Defaulting could lead to a recession with higher interest rates and millions of unemployed Americans. Even though Republicans did not support most of the spending last year, Flood said he predicts some conservative Republicans to vote in favor of the compromise as well.

Flood plans to vote in favor of the bill with the deadline fast-approaching. He said he appreciates the conversations and transparency led by House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“Perfect is the enemy of the good,” Flood said. “We have to do everything we can to make sure that number one, we govern, that we act responsibly and that we long term cut down our spending.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said June 1 could be the earliest that the country could default on its debts before the treasury can no longer sustain the government’s obligations. Since then, Congress created the compromise to cut costs and raise the debt ceiling, instead of suspending it.

The bill made it to the floor with the support of some members of the Freedom Caucus. Flood said parties are still sharing opinions, but he hopes the bill passes by the deadline of June 5.

“If we don’t meet this deadline ‑ if we don’t raise the debt ceiling, VA hospitals shut down, military doesn’t get paid, people don’t get their social security checks,” Flood said. “That’s not what I signed up for. I signed up to do the best job that I could do, be responsible, look for ways to cut the budget and then actually cut the budget.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers of the Year
Five North Platte educators receive Teacher of the Year awards
Several Lincoln County residents rucked to Fort McPherson National Cemetery in observance of...
Lincoln County residents walk 12 miles to Fort McPherson National Cemetery in observance of Memorial Day
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again during the day Tuesday
Scattered strong afternoon to evening storms Tuesday; More rain and thunderstorms over the next several days
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors. Catholics from all over...
Thousands flock to see body of an exhumed nun that doesn’t appear decayed
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
ACLU of Nebraska files lawsuit challenging new abortion ban and restrictions on care for trans youth

Latest News

Cleanup continues for the residents in Southwest Nebraska after last week's heavy flooding.
Cleanup continues for residents in Southwest Nebraska
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is joined by Nebraska State Senators and others for the signing of...
Nebraska Opportunity Scholarship Act’s impact on North Platte Catholic Schools
KNOP Weather Outlook 5-30-2023
Seasonably warm and humid; isolated storms persist
Reaching One Classroom at a Time final recap
Reaching One Classroom at a Time final recap