Brady adds girls wrestling for 2023-24

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Brady Eagles announced Wednesday that the school would sponsor a girls wrestling team for the 2023-24 school year.

In a press release AD Andy Seamann stated “Girls wrestling is a fast growing sport in Nebraska and we are very excited to add girls wrestling and give our students the opportunity to compete at a sport that they may become passionate about.”

