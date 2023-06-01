Brady adds girls wrestling for 2023-24

A wrestler from Amherst celebrates after a win at the state wrestling meet in 2022
A wrestler from Amherst celebrates after a win at the state wrestling meet in 2022(KSNB)
By Jon Allen
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Brady Eagles announced Wednesday that the school would sponsor a girls wrestling team for the 2023-24 school year.

In a press release AD Andy Seamann stated “Girls wrestling is a fast growing sport in Nebraska and we are very excited to add girls wrestling and give our students the opportunity to compete at a sport that they may become passionate about.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers of the Year
Five North Platte educators receive Teacher of the Year awards
Several Lincoln County residents rucked to Fort McPherson National Cemetery in observance of...
Lincoln County residents walk 12 miles to Fort McPherson National Cemetery in observance of Memorial Day
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again during the day Tuesday
Scattered strong afternoon to evening storms Tuesday; More rain and thunderstorms over the next several days
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors. Catholics from all over...
Thousands flock to see body of an exhumed nun that doesn’t appear decayed
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
ACLU of Nebraska files lawsuit challenging new abortion ban and restrictions on care for trans youth

Latest News

North Platte Plainsmen men college wooden bat baseball team
North Platte Plainsmen postpone Fan Fest
Dein McEntire readies for a pitch in the Nationals doubleheader against Grand Island.
Nationals cruise past Grand Island in doubleheader
North Platte vs Grand Island doubleheader
Bryce Byrn will take over as the new boy's basketball coach for the Maxwell Wildcats
Maxwell names new boy’s basketball coach