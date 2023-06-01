Firefighters save kitten trapped underneath SUV

Texas firefighters saved a kitten caught in the undercarriage of an SUV this week.
Texas firefighters saved a kitten caught in the undercarriage of an SUV this week.(Abilene Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (Gray News) - Firefighters in Texas were able to free a kitten that was tapped underneath a vehicle on Thursday.

According to the Abilene Fire Department, a female driver pulled up to one of their stations and asked the firefighters to help remove the kitten that was caught under her Chevrolet Tahoe.

The woman told first responders that she could hear the cat in the car’s undercarriage.

Firefighters said they were able to safely rescue the animal in about 20 minutes.

According to the fire department, the kitten also found a new home with one of the firefighters taking in the cat after the call.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Byrn will take over as the new boy's basketball coach for the Maxwell Wildcats
Maxwell names new boy’s basketball coach
Teachers of the Year
Five North Platte educators receive Teacher of the Year awards
More intense storm potential exists during the day Wednesday
Isolated to scattered strong storms with warm temps Wednesday; Remaining wet and cooler Thursday and beyond
Cleanup continues for the residents in Southwest Nebraska after last week's heavy flooding.
Cleanup continues for residents in Southwest Nebraska
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors. Catholics from all over...
Thousands flock to see body of an exhumed nun that doesn’t appear decayed

Latest News

FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows...
AP obtains records shedding new light on Jeffrey Epstein’s jail suicide and frantic aftermath
FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during an event at Capitol in Washington, July 20,...
Man pleads guilty to assaulting Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota in DC apartment building
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Revised DACA program again debated before Texas judge who previously ruled against it
Alfried 'Al' Zieg, a WWII veteran from Nebraska, had one wish for his 100th birthday: a Runza...
WWII veteran gets 100th birthday wish: Runza hamburger and milkshake