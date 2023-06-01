Heavy showers and thunderstorms possible over the next few days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Our wet pattern will continue over the next few days with heavy showers and thunderstorm chances, which could potentially lead to flooding.

Our jet stream has shifted itself to the south, and this has allowed for the airmass to be little cooler, with highs over the next few days in the 70s, and lows in the 50s and 60s. This jet stream will continue to bring into the area multiple disturbances. These disturbances, along with an easterly flow will ignite daily widespread shower and thunderstorm chances and some could produce locally heavy rainfall.

Our wet pattern will continue into the area over the next few days (Andre Brooks)

The recent rains and with the rainfall forecasted over the next few days, which will be between a .5 to 1.5 of rain with locally higher amounts prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for portions of the Panhandle until Saturday 6 a.m. MDT. These Flood Watches could be expanded more over more of the area over the next few forecast cycles and we will keep you posted on this, and have your flood plan ready.

