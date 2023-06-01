Keisei Tominaga returning to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) Nebraska senior guard Keisei Tominaga announced Wednesday evening on social media that he is returning to Nebraska for the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-2 guard from Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan, had until 10:59 p.m. (central) on Wednesday to stay in the NBA Draft or return to college for the 2023-24 season.

“We are excited to have Keisei return for the 2023-24 season,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I think the process was very beneficial because it allowed Keisei to get feedback from NBA personnel and what he needs to keep working on. He showed the ability to be one of the best players in the Big Ten and was a catalyst for our success in the second half of the conference season. Keisei has really worked hard since the season ended and has the opportunity to have a special senior season.”

Tominaga comes off a junior season when he earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors, averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. He was one of six players in Division I to average double figures while shooting 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from the foul line in 2022-23.

He closed the year playing some of the best basketball of his career, averaging 20.3 points per game from Feb. 1 until the end of the season, as Nebraska won six of its final nine games. Among Big Ten players, only National Player of the Year Zach Edey and first-team All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis averaged more points per game in that span.

Tominaga totaled 22 double-figure games in 2022-23, including 13 of 14 games after moving into the starting lineup in January. He had nine 20-point games in 2022-23, including a career-high 30-point effort against NCAA qualifier Penn State on Feb. 5.

Tominaga, who played for the Japan Senior National Team in 2022, will train with the Japanese National Team for most of the summer, as the country is one of the hosts for the 2023 FIBA World Cup beginning in August.

Tominaga’s return gives the Huskers roster a boost, as Nebraska returns five of its top eight scorers from a team that went 16-16 last season and closed the regular season by winning six of their final eight Big Ten games. In addition to Tominaga, the Huskers have three other players who made at least 12 starts in 2022-23, forward Juwan Gary (9.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg) and guards C.J. Wilcher (8.0 ppg) and Jamarques Lawrence (5.0 ppg). In addition, the Huskers welcome in a five-member class which includes transfers Josiah Allick (New Mexico), Rienk Mast (Bradley), Ahron Ulis (Iowa), Brice Williams (Charlotte) and freshman Eli Rice. The transfer class has been ranked one of the nation’s top groups by On3 and 247Sports.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.