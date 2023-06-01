Lincoln County Commissioners to name Port Authority and select board members

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Monday, Lincoln County Commissioners will have the unique task of naming the Inland Port being established near Hershey.

District Four Commissioner Chris Bruns has spearheaded much of the work on not only the Inland Port but also the Hershey Rail Park and says he and his colleagues on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners have received dozens of unique name suggestions through the county’s online portal.

“Ideally, we’re going to kind of look for something that encompasses who we are as culture out here in West Central Nebraska. Also, from a strategic standpoint, anybody that is looking to shop to and from our location that they understand in the name where we are and what we are doing with this Port Authority,” Bruns said.

Shortly after selecting a name for the Inland Port, Commissioners will be tasked with appointing the inaugural Port Authority board. Commissioner Bruns adds that over two dozen quality applicants have submitted their names for consideration. “This is going to be one of the most consequential decisions that myself and my colleagues make probably in our careers as commissioners. This is going to be a very hard decision, we have top-notch candidates in every application that has come in,” Bruns said.

