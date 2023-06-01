Maxwell names new boy’s basketball coach

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell announced on Wednesday that Bryce Byrn would be the next boy’s basketball head coach.

Byrn previously held positions with the school as an assistant on the football team and as the head coach for the baseball co-op of Maxwell and Saint Pat’s. Byrn is also entering his second year as a teach at Maxwell schools.

Prior to coming to Maxwell Byrn played baseball and basketball for Hastings College.

