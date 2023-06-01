Nationals cruise past Grand Island in doubleheader

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals cruised to a pair of victories on Wednesday over visiting Grand Island.

In game one the Nationals jumped out in the first inning to take an 8-0 lead, North Platte continued to have the bats rolling as they took the win 12-0 in just 5 innings.

In game two, North Platte kept the offense rolling as they put up 5 runs in each of the first and second innings, they added one more in the third, and took the victory in 5 innings once again 11-0.

North Platte is off to Rapid City, SD this weekend for a tournament, their next home game will be on June 6th taking on Holdrege.

