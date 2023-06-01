Nationals cruise past Grand Island in doubleheader

The North Platte Nationals swept Grand Island in their Wednesday doubleheader
By Jon Allen
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals cruised to a pair of victories on Wednesday over visiting Grand Island.

In game one the Nationals jumped out in the first inning to take an 8-0 lead, North Platte continued to have the bats rolling as they took the win 12-0 in just 5 innings.

In game two, North Platte kept the offense rolling as they put up 5 runs in each of the first and second innings, they added one more in the third, and took the victory in 5 innings once again 11-0.

North Platte is off to Rapid City, SD this weekend for a tournament, their next home game will be on June 6th taking on Holdrege.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers of the Year
Five North Platte educators receive Teacher of the Year awards
Several Lincoln County residents rucked to Fort McPherson National Cemetery in observance of...
Lincoln County residents walk 12 miles to Fort McPherson National Cemetery in observance of Memorial Day
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again during the day Tuesday
Scattered strong afternoon to evening storms Tuesday; More rain and thunderstorms over the next several days
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors. Catholics from all over...
Thousands flock to see body of an exhumed nun that doesn’t appear decayed
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
ACLU of Nebraska files lawsuit challenging new abortion ban and restrictions on care for trans youth

Latest News

North Platte Plainsmen men college wooden bat baseball team
North Platte Plainsmen postpone Fan Fest
North Platte vs Grand Island doubleheader
Bryce Byrn will take over as the new boy's basketball coach for the Maxwell Wildcats
Maxwell names new boy’s basketball coach
A wrestler from Amherst celebrates after a win at the state wrestling meet in 2022
Brady adds girls wrestling for 2023-24