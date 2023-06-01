Nebraska’s Economic Indicator rises in April

Nebraska Economic Indicator - April 2023
Nebraska Economic Indicator - April 2023(Joe Scanlan)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - According to a recent report from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Nebraska Economic Indicator rose 0.75 percent in April.

The indicator is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, leaving economists positive the economy will grow into the 4th Quarter of 2023.

In April, business expectation’s were positive, airline passenger counts rose, and unemployment insurance claims dropped.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Byrn will take over as the new boy's basketball coach for the Maxwell Wildcats
Maxwell names new boy’s basketball coach
Teachers of the Year
Five North Platte educators receive Teacher of the Year awards
More intense storm potential exists during the day Wednesday
Isolated to scattered strong storms with warm temps Wednesday; Remaining wet and cooler Thursday and beyond
Cleanup continues for the residents in Southwest Nebraska after last week's heavy flooding.
Cleanup continues for residents in Southwest Nebraska
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors. Catholics from all over...
Thousands flock to see body of an exhumed nun that doesn’t appear decayed

Latest News

Alfried 'Al' Zieg, a WWII veteran from Nebraska, had one wish for his 100th birthday: a Runza...
WWII veteran gets 100th birthday wish: Runza hamburger and milkshake
KNOP Weather Story 5-31-2023
Seasonably warm and humid; isolated storms persist
Lincoln County Commissioners will have the unique task of naming the Inland Port being...
Lincoln County Commissioners to name Port Authority and select board members
The McCook Public Safety Center received a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries in...
Two-vehicle accident along Highway 83 sends two people to hospital