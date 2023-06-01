North Platte Plainsmen postpone Fan Fest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen have postponed the fan fest scheduled for Friday, June 2nd due to forecasted weather conditions.

The Fan Fest will now be held on July 4th at Bill Wood Field, the Fan Fest will include games, autographs from players, and other activities, as well as the scheduled game against the U.S. Military War Dogs team comprised of active duty military members.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.