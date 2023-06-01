North Platte Trail Network opens new extension trail at Dodge Hill

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Trail Network has officially opened up a new extension trail at Dodge Hill.

The extension gives riders and runners a safe alternative route that will connect the Dodge Hill Trail to the Whitakers Way Trail. The trail gives access to an underpass under High Way 83 so that bikers and runners will not have to be impeded by the traffic up the road. This extension is another example of how North Platte is giving the locals ways to stay active outside with the goal of enhancing the way of life in North Platte.

“Any type of recreation that we can have in our community is only going to build our community and fill those gaps with recreation,” Vice President of the North Platte Trail Network Shae Caldwell said. “Yeah, we’ve got the Rec Center coming. We have a new skate park coming, improvements to Cody Pool coming, and safe ways to get to those amenities, especially for kids after school or in the summertime. If they want to ride a bike from the neighborhood to get to any of those amenities, we want to have a safe way to do that, so we really want to work on those trail connections and trails within the city limits to be sure to get everyone safely from point A to point B.”

For those that may have a passion for riding bikes or running and have suggestions for new trails, the North Platte Trails Network meets every Monday at noon, and for more details, you can reach Caldwell at (308) 539-6323.

